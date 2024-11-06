Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Reggie Gilliam headshot

Reggie Gilliam Injury: Limited at Wednesday's practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 6, 2024 at 11:45am

Gilliam (hip) was estimated as a limited participant for Buffalo's walk-through practice Wednesday.

Gilliam was also listed as a limited participant on the Bills' first official practice report for Week 9 before he ultimately sat out Sunday versus the Dolphins. He'll likely have to practice in full Thursday or Friday to avoid carrying an injury designation into the weekend.

Reggie Gilliam
Buffalo Bills
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now