Reggie Gilliam Injury: Limited at Wednesday's practice
Gilliam (hip) was estimated as a limited participant for Buffalo's walk-through practice Wednesday.
Gilliam was also listed as a limited participant on the Bills' first official practice report for Week 9 before he ultimately sat out Sunday versus the Dolphins. He'll likely have to practice in full Thursday or Friday to avoid carrying an injury designation into the weekend.
