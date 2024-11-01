Reggie Gilliam Injury: Won't play Sunday

Head coach Sean McDermott told reporters Friday that Gilliam (hip) won't play in Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

Gilliam downgraded from a limited practice session Wednesday to a DNP on Thursday, so it's no surprise that he won't suit up for Buffalo's Week 9 contest. The Toledo product's next opportunity to play will come in Week 10, when the Bills travel to Indianapolis.