Reggie Gilliam Injury: Won't play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 1, 2024

Head coach Sean McDermott told reporters Friday that Gilliam (hip) won't play in Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

Gilliam downgraded from a limited practice session Wednesday to a DNP on Thursday, so it's no surprise that he won't suit up for Buffalo's Week 9 contest. The Toledo product's next opportunity to play will come in Week 10, when the Bills travel to Indianapolis.

