Reggie Gilliam headshot

Reggie Gilliam News: Agrees to join NE for three years

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Gilliam agreed to a three-year contract worth up to $12 million with the Patriots on Monday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Gilliam's deal, which can be made official Wednesday at the start of the new league year, includes $6 million in guaranteed money and a salary of $4.4 million in the first year. The fullback spent the previous six seasons with the NFC East rival Bills, compiling 16 catches for 135 yards and two touchdowns, as well as eight carries for 14 yards, in 94 regular-season appearances.

Reggie Gilliam
New England Patriots
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Reggie Gilliam See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Reggie Gilliam See More
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage from the Divisional Round
NFL
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage from the Divisional Round
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
49 days ago
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage from the Wild-Card Round
NFL
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage from the Wild-Card Round
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
55 days ago
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 18 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
NFL
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 18 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
62 days ago
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 17 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
NFL
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 17 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
70 days ago
Box Score Breakdown: Week 16 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
NFL
Box Score Breakdown: Week 16 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
77 days ago