Reggie Gilliam: No touches in blowout win

Gilliam played seven of the Bills' 64 snaps on offense and went without a carry or target in the team's 47-10 win over the Jaguars on Monday.

The fullback has now taken the field for three, five and seven snaps on offense over the first three games of the season and has yet to earn a touch as a ballcarrier or pass catcher. He'll continue to serve mostly as a lead blocker and special-teams contributor whenever he takes the field.