Reggie Virgil News: Nabbed by Cardinals
The Cardinals selected Virgil in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 143rd overall.
Virgil leveraged his third-year breakout at Miami (Ohio) in 2024 into a starting role at Texas Tech in 2025. The 21-year-old finished his final season with 57 receptions for 705 yards and six touchdowns. He's a tall, lanky receiver at 6-foot-3, 187 pounds, and while that didn't limit him in college, it will be a bigger impediment to playing time in the NFL. Still, he has good enough speed with a 4.57 40-yard dash to be serviceable on special teams until he can carve out an offensive role.
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