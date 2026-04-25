Reggie Virgil headshot

Reggie Virgil News: Nabbed by Cardinals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

The Cardinals selected Virgil in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 143rd overall.

Virgil leveraged his third-year breakout at Miami (Ohio) in 2024 into a starting role at Texas Tech in 2025. The 21-year-old finished his final season with 57 receptions for 705 yards and six touchdowns. He's a tall, lanky receiver at 6-foot-3, 187 pounds, and while that didn't limit him in college, it will be a bigger impediment to playing time in the NFL. Still, he has good enough speed with a 4.57 40-yard dash to be serviceable on special teams until he can carve out an offensive role.

Reggie Virgil
Arizona Cardinals
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