Reid Williford Injury: Let go with injury settlement
The Ravens waived Williford (undisclosed) with an injury settlement Wednesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
The undrafted free agent out of Charlotte likely desires to sign with another franchise at some point during the 2026 season. Williford will be placed on waivers, and once he clears will become a free agent able to sign with any organization.
Reid Williford
Free Agent
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