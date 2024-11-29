Fantasy Football
Renardo Green Injury: Considered questionable for Week 13

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 29, 2024

Green (neck) is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup versus Buffalo, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Green hurt his neck in the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss to the Packers and didn't return. He logged a trio of limited practices this week, so he seems to be a 50/50 proposition to play against the Bills. Green's presence would be very helpful for San Francisco, as Deommodore Lenoir has been ruled out due to a knee injury.

