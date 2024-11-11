Renardo Green Injury: Dealing with toe injury
Green is considered day-to-day due to a toe injury, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Green played through an ankle injury during the 49ers' Week 8 win over the Cowboys, and he appeared past the issue following the Week 9 bye. However, it appears he picked up a toe injury during Sunday's 23-20 win over the Buccaneers, which could limit his practice participation heading into the 49ers' Week 11 game against the Seahawks.
