Renardo Green headshot

Renardo Green Injury: Limited to open week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 27, 2024

Green (neck) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Green suffered a neck injury during the 49ers' 38-10 loss to the Packers this past Sunday, finishing with five tackles (four solo) and one pass defense across 43 defensive snaps. The rookie second-rounder will have two more chances this week to increase his practice participation ahead of Sunday night's game against Buffalo.

Renardo Green
San Francisco 49ers
