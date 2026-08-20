Renardo Green Injury: Questionable to return Thursday
Green has a hamstring injury and is questionable to return to Thursday's matchup with the Chargers.
The cornerback made two solo tackles before leaving the contest. Green started all 16 games he played in, regular season and postseason, during his second NFL campaign a year ago, and he is projected to start again in 2026. If he can't return Thursday, Jack Jones and Ephesians Prysock could see more snaps.
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