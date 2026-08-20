Renardo Green headshot

Renardo Green Injury: Questionable to return Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

Green has a hamstring injury and is questionable to return to Thursday's matchup with the Chargers.

The cornerback made two solo tackles before leaving the contest. Green started all 16 games he played in, regular season and postseason, during his second NFL campaign a year ago, and he is projected to start again in 2026. If he can't return Thursday, Jack Jones and Ephesians Prysock could see more snaps.

Renardo Green
San Francisco 49ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Renardo Green See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Renardo Green See More
Gameday Injuries: Super Wild Card Weekend
NFL
Gameday Injuries: Super Wild Card Weekend
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
222 days ago
NFL Injury Report Friday Updates: Hampton Questionable, Says He'll Play
NFL
NFL Injury Report Friday Updates: Hampton Questionable, Says He'll Play
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
223 days ago
NFL Week 17 Game Previews: Rams-Falcons Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Week 17 Game Previews: Rams-Falcons Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
235 days ago
DFS Sunday Night Football Breakdown: 49ers vs. Bears
NFL
DFS Sunday Night Football Breakdown: 49ers vs. Bears
Author Image
Mario Puig
235 days ago
Gameday Injuries: Week 17
NFL
Gameday Injuries: Week 17
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
235 days ago