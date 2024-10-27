Renardo Green Injury: Suffers ankle injury

Green (ankle) suffered an ankle injury in Sunday night's 30-24 win over the Cowboys, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Green finished his night with three total tackles (two solo) and a forced fumble, picking up the injury at some point along the way. The cornerback stripped Dallas tight end Jake Ferguson in the second quarter, but Ferguson was able to get back on top of it. With the 49ers idle in Week 9, Green will look to get right in the extra time off before San Francisco returns to the field Nov. 10 versus the Buccaneers.