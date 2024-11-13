Renardo Green News: Full practice participant Wednesday

Green (toe) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

Green is considered day-to-day due to a toe injury he sustained in this past Sunday's 23-20 win over the Buccaneers. Wednesday's full practice doesn't mean the rookie second-round pick is 100 percent over the issue, but if he's able to practice in full over the next two days, then he'll have no concerns heading into Sunday's game against the Seahawks. Green has logged 20 tackles (12 solo), four pass defenses (including one interception) and one forced fumble over nine regular-season games.