Renardo Green

Renardo Green News: Nabs first NFL interception

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 12, 2024

Green registered six tackles (four solo) along with an interception versus the Seahawks in Week 6 on Thursday in a 36-24 victory.

Green was given his biggest NFL opportunity so far due to the absence of Charvarius Ward (knee). Green ended up logging 90 percent of San Francisco's defensive snaps -- by far his highest count this season -- and made a key interception of Geno Smith midway through the fourth quarter. Green will likely move back to working primarily on special teams when Ward is able to return to action.

Renardo Green
San Francisco 49ers
