Renardo Green News: Nabs first NFL interception

Green registered six tackles (four solo) along with an interception versus the Seahawks in Week 6 on Thursday in a 36-24 victory.

Green was given his biggest NFL opportunity so far due to the absence of Charvarius Ward (knee). Green ended up logging 90 percent of San Francisco's defensive snaps -- by far his highest count this season -- and made a key interception of Geno Smith midway through the fourth quarter. Green will likely move back to working primarily on special teams when Ward is able to return to action.