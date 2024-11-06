Fantasy Football
Renardo Green News: Past ankle issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 6, 2024

Green (ankle) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

Green sprained his ankle during the 49ers' Week 8 win over the Cowboys. The rookie second-round pick was able to enjoy additional rest thanks to the Week 9 bye, and barring any setbacks, he should be good to go against Tampa Bay on Sunday. Green has logged 15 tackles (eight solo), two pass breakups, one interception and one forced fumble across eight regular-season games.

Renardo Green
San Francisco 49ers
