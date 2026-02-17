Renardo Green News: Starts 14 games in 2025
Green finished the regular season with 60 tackles (36 solo) made and 10 passes defended across 14 starts with the 49ers.
Green began his sophomore campaign as a starting corner and finished with similar counting stats to his rookie season, sans the two turnovers he forced last year. The 2024 second-round pick missed the last couple games of the regular season with an ankle injury, but he was able to recover in time to make a pair of playoff appearances. Green should maintain an inside track to another starting role next season, assuming the 49ers do not make significant additions to a secondary that ranked in the bottom third of the league in 2025.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Renardo Green See More
-
General NFL Article
Gameday Injuries: Super Wild Card Weekend38 days ago
-
Injury Analysis
NFL Injury Report Friday Updates: Hampton Questionable, Says He'll Play39 days ago
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Week 17 Game Previews: Rams-Falcons Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips51 days ago
-
Sunday Night DFS Breakdown
DFS Sunday Night Football Breakdown: 49ers vs. Bears51 days ago
-
General NFL Article
Gameday Injuries: Week 1751 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Renardo Green See More