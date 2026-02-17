Renardo Green headshot

Renardo Green News: Starts 14 games in 2025

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2026

Green finished the regular season with 60 tackles (36 solo) made and 10 passes defended across 14 starts with the 49ers.

Green began his sophomore campaign as a starting corner and finished with similar counting stats to his rookie season, sans the two turnovers he forced last year. The 2024 second-round pick missed the last couple games of the regular season with an ankle injury, but he was able to recover in time to make a pair of playoff appearances. Green should maintain an inside track to another starting role next season, assuming the 49ers do not make significant additions to a secondary that ranked in the bottom third of the league in 2025.

Renardo Green
San Francisco 49ers
