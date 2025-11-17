Stevenson has missed New England's last three games, though he returned to practice as a limited participant prior to being ruled out for last Thursday's win over the Jets. It sounds as though Stevenson could have a better chance to return Week 12 versus the Bengals on Sunday, though it's entirely possible he won't reclaim the lead backfield role from rookie TreVeyon Henderson, who has made the most of his opportunities in the No. 1 seat. Across the Patriots' last three games, Henderson has compiled five total touchdowns while averaging over 100 yards from scrimmage.