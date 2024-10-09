Rhamondre Stevenson Injury: Not practicing Wednesday

Stevenson isn't participating in practice Wednesday due to a calf injury, Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald report.

Per Callahan, Stevenson left this past Sunday's loss to the Dolphins for a few plays due to the calf injury, but the running back downplayed the issue afterward. Stevenson's status will be revisited again Thursday, but even with an absence to begin Week 6 prep, the Patriots haven't indicated that his availability for this weekend's game against the Texans is in danger.