Rhamondre Stevenson Injury: On practice field Friday

Stevenson (foot) is back on the practice field Friday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Stevenson was held out of New England's previous five practices, as well as the team's Week 6 loss to Houston, but he made the trip to London and is getting at least limited reps in Friday. Head coach Jerod Mayo called Stevenson a "game-time decision," so it looks like his status could come down to the wire. Official confirmation of Stevenson's availability, or lack thereof, will arrive at least 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 9:30 a.m ET kickoff. Antonio Gibson will be in line for another start if Stevenson doesn't play.