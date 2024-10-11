Rhamondre Stevenson Injury: Won't play Sunday

Stevenson (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Texans, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Though Stevenson's foot issue isn't considered a long-term concern, he'll miss at least one game after not practicing this week. In his absence versus Houston, Antonio Gibson figures to handle the bulk of the Patriots' Week 6 carries, with JaMycal Hasty in reserve and practice squad members Terrell Jennings and Kevin Harris being potential candidates for elevation.