Rhamondre Stevenson Injury: Won't play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 11, 2024

Stevenson (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Texans, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Though Stevenson's foot issue isn't considered a long-term concern, he'll miss at least one game after not practicing this week. In his absence versus Houston, Antonio Gibson figures to handle the bulk of the Patriots' Week 6 carries, with JaMycal Hasty in reserve and practice squad members Terrell Jennings and Kevin Harris being potential candidates for elevation.

