Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Rhamondre Stevenson headshot

Rhamondre Stevenson News: Could lose starting gig

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 2, 2024 at 2:45pm

Head coach Jerod Mayo said Wednesday that having Antonio Gibson start over Stevenson this Sunday against the Dolphins is "under consideration" due to Stevenson's fumbling issues, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Through the Patriots' first four games this season, Stevenson has logged 65 carries to Gibson's 29, but Stevenson has fumbled four times. With that in mind, it's possible that Stevenson's recent ball-security issues could affect his workload to a degree in Week 5. Even in such a scenario, Stevenson wouldn't be expected to be phased out of the game plan entirely versus Miami.

Rhamondre Stevenson
New England Patriots
More Stats & News