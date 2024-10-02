Rhamondre Stevenson News: Could lose starting gig

Head coach Jerod Mayo said Wednesday that having Antonio Gibson start over Stevenson this Sunday against the Dolphins is "under consideration" due to Stevenson's fumbling issues, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Through the Patriots' first four games this season, Stevenson has logged 65 carries to Gibson's 29, but Stevenson has fumbled four times. With that in mind, it's possible that Stevenson's recent ball-security issues could affect his workload to a degree in Week 5. Even in such a scenario, Stevenson wouldn't be expected to be phased out of the game plan entirely versus Miami.