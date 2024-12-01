Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Rhamondre Stevenson headshot

Rhamondre Stevenson News: Falls just short of century mark

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 1, 2024

Stevenson carried the ball 18 times for 73 yards and caught all three of his targets for 21 yards in Sunday's 25-24 loss to the Colts.

It was a solid performance from Stevenson, but his numbers would have been even better had Antonio Gibson not vultured a red-zone touchdown on an 11-yard run midway through the fourth quarter. Stevenson has gone seven straight games without reaching 80 rushing yards in a game, and the Patriots' offensive line woes have limited him to a rough 3.1 yards per carry over that stretch. The team's entire offense will get a breather, and a chance to solve some of its issues, over a Week 14 bye.

Rhamondre Stevenson
New England Patriots
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now