Rhamondre Stevenson News: Fumbles starting gig

Stevenson will not start at running back in the Patriots' Week 5 matchup with the Dolphins, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

This comes straight from head coach Jarrod Mayo, who had a conversation about his decision with Stevenson on Friday. However, the 26-year-old is still in line to remain in the game plan versus Miami. The running back has lost a fumble in each of the Patriots' first four games, which ultimately led to this decision. As a result, Antonio Gibson is on track to get the starting nod in at least Week 5, a context that makes Stevenson a speculative fantasy lineup option Sunday. Gibson has seen just 29 carries to Stevenson's 65 through four games.