Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Rhamondre Stevenson headshot

Rhamondre Stevenson News: Gains 69 yards on 13 carries

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 15, 2024

Stevenson ran the ball 13 times for 69 yards and caught his lone target for 16 yards in Sunday's 30-17 loss to Arizona.

Stevenson spearheaded the Patriots' rushing attack Sunday, grinding out 85 total yards for fantasy mangers in yet another loss. The Oklahoma product received double-digit carries for sixth time over his last seven appearances while backup Antonio Gibson chipped in seven rushing attempts for 33 yards. Stevenson has quietly posted a decent fantasy campaign (193-740-6) despite being a north-south runner on an 11-loss team. Things won't get any easier for Stevenson and the Patriots as the team heads back to the east coast to face the Bills next Sunday.

Rhamondre Stevenson
New England Patriots
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now