Rhamondre Stevenson News: Gains 69 yards on 13 carries
Stevenson ran the ball 13 times for 69 yards and caught his lone target for 16 yards in Sunday's 30-17 loss to Arizona.
Stevenson spearheaded the Patriots' rushing attack Sunday, grinding out 85 total yards for fantasy mangers in yet another loss. The Oklahoma product received double-digit carries for sixth time over his last seven appearances while backup Antonio Gibson chipped in seven rushing attempts for 33 yards. Stevenson has quietly posted a decent fantasy campaign (193-740-6) despite being a north-south runner on an 11-loss team. Things won't get any easier for Stevenson and the Patriots as the team heads back to the east coast to face the Bills next Sunday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now