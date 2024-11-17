Fantasy Football
Rhamondre Stevenson News: Gets 24 touches in Week 11

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 17, 2024

Stevenson rushed 20 times for 73 yards and caught all four of his targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 28-22 loss to the Rams.

Stevenson surpassed 70 rushing yards for the second consecutive game and the fifth time in 10 appearances this season. He isn't much of a contributor in the passing game, but Stevenson usually gets hefty workloads on the ground as long as the 3-8 Patriots aren't getting blown out, as this was the fifth time he recorded at least 20 rushing attempts in a game this season. Stevenson should remain heavily involved in Week 12 against a Dolphins defense that's been more vulnerable on the ground than through the air.

