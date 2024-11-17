Rhamondre Stevenson News: Gets 24 touches in Week 11

Stevenson rushed 20 times for 73 yards and caught all four of his targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 28-22 loss to the Rams.

Stevenson surpassed 70 rushing yards for the second consecutive game and the fifth time in 10 appearances this season. He isn't much of a contributor in the passing game, but Stevenson usually gets hefty workloads on the ground as long as the 3-8 Patriots aren't getting blown out, as this was the fifth time he recorded at least 20 rushing attempts in a game this season. Stevenson should remain heavily involved in Week 12 against a Dolphins defense that's been more vulnerable on the ground than through the air.