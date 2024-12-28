Fantasy Football
Rhamondre Stevenson News: In line to cede start to Gibson

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 28, 2024 at 11:26am

Stevenson won't start at running back for the Patriots in Saturday's game against the Chargers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

In the wake of his recent fumbling issues, Stevenson is slated to give way to fellow RB Antonio Gibson, at least in terms of Saturday's start. That said, we'd still expect Stevenson to see his share of work versus the Chargers, but his ball security issues of late could lead to Gibson logging a higher percentage of New England's backfield snaps compared to his usual in Week 17.

