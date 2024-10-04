Fantasy Football
Rhamondre Stevenson headshot

Rhamondre Stevenson News: Officially fumbles starting gig

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 4, 2024 at 5:33pm

Stevenson will not start at running back in the Patriots' Week 5 matchup with the Dolphins, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

This comes straight from head coach Jarrod Mayo, who had a conversation about his decision with Stevenson on Friday. However, the 26-year-old is still expected to provide depth in New England's backfield. The running back has lost a fumble in each of the Patriots' first four games, which ultimately led to this decision. As a result, Antonio Gibson figures to get the starting nod in at least Week 5. Gibson has seen just 29 carries to Stevenson's 65 through four games.

Rhamondre Stevenson
New England Patriots
