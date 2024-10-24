Rhamondre Stevenson News: Practices fully Thursday

Stevenson (foot/personal) practiced fully Thursday.

Stevenson didn't practice Wednesday, but his return to a full session Thursday paves the way for him to continue to lead New England's backfield Sunday against the Jets. In his return from a one-game absence in last weekend's 32-16 loss to the Jaguars, Stevenson carried seven times for 18 yards and added two catches on three targets for seven yards. Now that he's further removed from the foot issue that sidelined him, Stevenson could see his touches increase this weekend, with the Patriots likely to run more than they did Week 7 (15 times).