Rhamondre Stevenson News: Rushes for 801 yards this season

Stevenson finished the 2024 regular season with 207 carries for 801 yards and seven TDs to go along with 33 catches on 41 targets for 168 yards and a receiving score in 15 games.

Stevenson suited up for the Patriots' season finale Sunday, but was rested by the team, which led to Antonio Gibson leading the backfield in Week 18. Stevenson is under contract with New England through 2028, so he's set to reprise his lead role in 2025. After recording one fumble in 12 contests during the 2023 campaign, Stevenson logged seven fumbles (three lost) in 2024. Though that was a concerning trend, we'd expect the running back to make tightening things up on that front a priority this coming offseason/preseason. While New England has a franchise QB (Drake Maye) in place, after a 4-13 effort that led to the dismissal of head coach Jerod Mayo, there figures to be plenty of roster churn in the coming months, though Stevenson and Antonio Gibson (signed through 2026) will at least provide some continuity at the running back position.