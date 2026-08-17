Rhamondre Stevenson News: Set to share backfield with Henderson

Chad Graff of The Athletic predicts that Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson are likely to share New England's backfield work pretty evenly this coming season.

During the 2025 regular season, Stevenson gained 603 yards and logged seven TDs on 130 carries, while adding 32 catches for 345 yards and a pair of receiving scores in 14 regular-season contests. Meanwhile, Henderson recorded 180 carries for 911 yards and nine TDs to go along with 35 catches for 221 yards and another score in 17 games. With the duo once again on track to continue to share the bulk of New England's rushing load, Graff believes that the team could lean more on Stevenson in short-yardage situations and early downs, while Henderson, who brings big-play potential to the table, is a candidate to check in for second- and third-and-long situations, provided his pass blocking holds up. In any case, while any sort of backfield time-share can be tricky from a fantasy perspective, both of the Patriots' top backs should still see enough work to generate fantasy utility in 2026.