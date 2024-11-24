Fantasy Football
Rhamondre Stevenson News: Shut down by Dolphins in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 24, 2024

Stevenson rushed eight times for 13 yards and failed to bring in either of his two targets in the Patriots' 34-15 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.

Stevenson's final line underscores how futile any of his efforts on the ground were, especially considering he gained nine of his yards on one carry. The thoroughly unproductive afternoon featured a season-low rushing yardage total for Stevenson, who'd cleared 70 rushing yards on each of his previous two games. Game script also limited Stevenson's opportunities to a notable degree, but he should have a solid chance of getting back to a normal workload in a Week 13 home matchup against the Colts.

