Rhamondre Stevenson News: Two rushing TDs in Week 8 win

Stevenson rushed 20 times for 48 yards and two touchdowns while catching all three of his targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 25-22 win over the Jets. He also caught a successful two-point conversion.

Stevenson scored a three-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter, which he set up with a 14-yard catch on the preceding play. He added the game-winning score from one yard out with 22 seconds left in the fourth, with a two-point conversion through the air serving as the cherry on top of Stevenson's second touchdown run. Stevenson's averaging a middling 4.1 yards per carry but has five rushing touchdowns heading into a Week 9 road game against the 1-6 Titans. It remains to be seen if Jacoby Brissett or Drake Maye (concussion) -- who exited in the first half of Sunday's win -- will start at quarterback for the Patriots in Week 9.