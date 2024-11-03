Rhamondre Stevenson News: Two trips to end zone

Stevenson rushed the ball 10 times for 16 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-17 overtime loss to the Titans. He added five receptions on five targets for 38 yards and another touchdown.

Stevenson comfortably led the Patriots backfield in touches, though the team ran a pass-heavy offense, which led to limited volume. He couldn't get much going on the ground, though he did manage a one-yard touchdown plunge midway through the third quarter. Stevenson was more effective as a pass catcher, with his biggest contribution coming on a five-yard touchdown reception as time expired to send the game to overtime. Stevenson has been held below 3.0 yards per carry in three consecutive games, though there's been no sign of him losing his role as the lead back.