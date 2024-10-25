Richie Grant News: Likely starting Sunday

Grant will start if Justin Simmons (hamstring), who is listed as doubtful, can't play in Sunday's matchup against the Buccaneers, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Grant has played just 18 defensive snaps and recorded four total tackles and one pass defended through the Falcons' first seven games. If Simmons is sidelined as expected in Week 8, expect Grant to start opposite Jessie Bates as part of the Falcons' top safety duo.