Pearsall remains sidelined at practice after having missed San Francisco's last three games, and coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that the team will continue monitoring the second-year wideout before making a decision about his status for Sunday's game against the Texans. For any chance of retaking the field versus Houston, Pearsall will almost certainly have to practice in at least a limited fashion Thursday and\/or Friday. If Pearsall remains sidelined Week 8, all of Demarcus Robinson, Malik Turner, Skyy Moore and Jordan Watkins will be candidates for increased workloads behind Jauan Jennings and Kendrick Bourne.