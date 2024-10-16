Ricky Pearsall Injury: Logs full practice Wednesday

Pearsall (chest) practiced in full Wednesday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

After the 49ers designated him to return from the reserve/non-football injury list Monday, Pearsall managed to handle every rep in his first official practice since he sustained gunshot wound during an attempted robbery on Aug. 31. Currently, the team has a 21-day window in which to evaluate the rookie first-rounder and get him back on the active roster. With Deebo Samuel (wrist) limited and Jauan Jennings (hip) not practicing Wednesday, there may be reason for San Francisco to need reinforcements at wide receiver Sunday against the Chiefs.