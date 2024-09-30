Ricky Pearsall Injury: No decision yet on return to drills

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that the 49ers haven't made a decision whether or not to open Pearsall's (chest) practice window this week, Lindsey Pallares of the 49ers' official site reports.

Pearsall has resided on the reserve/non-football injury list since he suffered a gunshot wound during an attempted robbery on Aug. 31, keeping him out of commission for the first four games of the campaign. He's eligible to return as soon as Week 5, but Shanahan appears to be keeping the situation close to the vest. Pearsall resumed working out during Week 2 prep, and he even ran routes on a side field on Sept. 20. With Deebo Samuel only missing one game (Week 3) due to a recent strained hamstring, the team may feel that they have a bit more leeway with Pearsall considering both Samuel and Aiyuk were able to suit up Sunday against the Patriots.