The 49ers opened Pearsall's (chest) 21-day practice window to return from the reserve/non-football injury list Monday, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Pearsall will resume practicing as the 49ers prepare to face the Chiefs in a Super Bowl rematch Sunday. In order to suit up and make his season debut, the 2024 first-round draft pick would first have to be added to the 53-man roster in an official move.