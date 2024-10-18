Ricky Pearsall Injury: Set for activation

Pearsall (chest) doesn't have an injury designation and is expected to be activated for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

It's good timing for the 49ers with No. 3 receiver Jauan Jennings (hip) out for the first time this season, but they may prefer veteran Chris Conley over Pearsall as the regular replacement. Pearsall was a full practice participant all week and apparently will be activated from the reserve/non-football injury list before Sunday.