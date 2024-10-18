Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Drafting This Weekend?
Elevate your game with the Fantasy Basketball Draft Assistant. Get real-time assistance powered by RotoWire's custom rankings and projections.
Ricky Pearsall headshot

Ricky Pearsall Injury: Set for activation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 18, 2024 at 2:34pm

Pearsall (chest) doesn't have an injury designation and is expected to be activated for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

It's good timing for the 49ers with No. 3 receiver Jauan Jennings (hip) out for the first time this season, but they may prefer veteran Chris Conley over Pearsall as the regular replacement. Pearsall was a full practice participant all week and apparently will be activated from the reserve/non-football injury list before Sunday.

Ricky Pearsall
San Francisco 49ers
More Stats & News