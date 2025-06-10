Menu
Ricky Pearsall Injury: Team still exercising caution

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 11, 2025 at 10:16am

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday that Pearsall (hamstring) is healthy enough to participate in mandatory minicamp, but the team is prioritizing having the second-year wideout ready for training camp, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Pearsall worked out on the side at the start of mandatory minicamp Tuesday, per Lee Chan, and it seems likely that he won't join on-field work until training camp. With Brandon Aiyuk (knee) also not yet ready to practice as he works his way back from ACL and MCL tears, Jauan Jennings and Demarcus Robinson will handle first-team reps. Once fully cleared, Pearsall will begin building momentum toward a potential Year 2 breakout.

Ricky Pearsall
San Francisco 49ers
More Stats & News
