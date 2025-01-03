Fantasy Football
Ricky Pearsall headshot

Ricky Pearsall News: Cleared to play Week 18

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 3, 2025 at 2:58pm

Pearsall (illness/chest) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Coming off a Week 17 breakout performance, Pearsall should have a featured role in the San Francisco offense Sunday with fellow wide receiver Deebo Samuel (ribs/wrist) ruled out. QB Brock Purdy (elbow) also is out, however, leaving Pearsall and Jauan Jennings to catch passes from backup Joshua Dobbs.

Ricky Pearsall
San Francisco 49ers
More Stats & News
