Ricky Pearsall headshot

Ricky Pearsall News: Improved play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 23, 2024

Pearsall had four receptions on as many targets for 37 yards in Sunday's 29-17 loss to Miami.

Pearsall experienced more success against the Dolphins than he did against the Rams last week (1-16-0) on the same amount of targets. The first-round rookie wound up logging 43 snaps on offense (70 percent) Sunday, his highest total since making his pro debut against the Chiefs in Week 7. With the 49ers officially being eliminated from playoff contention, perhaps the coaching staff will want to take a harder look at Pearsall over the club's final two games, starting with a home tilt against the Lions on Monday.

Ricky Pearsall
San Francisco 49ers
More Stats & News
