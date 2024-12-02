Ricky Pearsall News: Just one target in snowy loss

Pearsall failed to bring in his lone target in Sunday's 35-10 loss to Buffalo.

Pearsall was on the field for 35 offensive snaps (73 percent), but his lack of involvement likely had more to do with the harsh weather conditions this time around. That said, the rookie slot man hasn't recorded a reception (three targets) in three consecutive games since his breakout performance in Week 10. Pearsall should be more involved as the season progresses given the 49ers' current injury issues in addition to his steady role (averaging 36.1 snaps on offense when active). The receiver's next opportunity to prove himself will come in a soft home matchup against the Bears next Sunday.