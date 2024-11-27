Ricky Pearsall News: Non-factor in loss
Pearsall failed to record a target in Sunday's 39-10 loss to the Packers.
Pearsall played 33 of San Francisco's 49 offensive snaps Sunday, tied with Deebo Samuel for the second-most snaps among wide receivers behind Jauan Jennings (45). Despite handling his second-largest snap share of the season, the rookie wideout failed to earn a single target from quarterback Brandon Allen. Pearsall will look to bounce back after two straight weeks without a reception when the 49ers visit the Bills in Week 13.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now