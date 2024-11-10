Ricky Pearsall News: Scores first career TD
Pearsall had four receptions (six targets) for 74 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 23-20 win over Tampa Bay.
Pearsall got the scoring started in the first quarter when he took a deep pass from Brock Purdy for 46 yards while extending the ball for the first touchdown of his professional career. The 24-year-old Pearsall served as the team's third wideout behind Deebo Samuel and Jauan Jennings, but the rookie produced the best receiving line from a fantasy standpoint with the early score. Pearsall appears to be gaining confidence in head coach Kyle Shanahan's offense as the team prepares to take on the Seahawks next Sunday.
