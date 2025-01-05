Ricky Pearsall News: Stays hot with another score

Pearsall corralled six of eight targets for 69 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 47-24 loss to the Cardinals.

Pearsall was the 49ers' leading receiver while scoring his second touchdown in as many games. The rookie saw most of his season production come in those two games after injuries and limited usage kept him out of the fantasy picture for most of the season. With Brandon Aiyuk (knee) recovering from knee surgery and Deebo Samuel set to hit the open market as a free agent, Pearsall's strong close to the season should have his fantasy stock pointing up as we look ahead to the 2025 campaign.