Ricky Stromberg News: Finds work in Chicago
Stromberg (knee) signed with the Bears' practice squad Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
The second-year center from Arkansas was dropped from the Commanders' injured reserve list with an injury settlement in early September, but it now appears he's moved past his knee issue. Stromberg could find his way on to Chicago's active roster in the near future, especially after the Bears released Nate Davis (back) on Tuesday.
Ricky Stromberg
Free Agent
