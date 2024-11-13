Fantasy Football
Ricky Stromberg headshot

Ricky Stromberg News: Finds work in Chicago

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 13, 2024 at 3:38pm

Stromberg (knee) signed with the Bears' practice squad Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The second-year center from Arkansas was dropped from the Commanders' injured reserve list with an injury settlement in early September, but it now appears he's moved past his knee issue. Stromberg could find his way on to Chicago's active roster in the near future, especially after the Bears released Nate Davis (back) on Tuesday.

Ricky Stromberg
 Free Agent
