Ricky White headshot

Ricky White News: Sticking with Seattle

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 12, 2026 at 4:36pm

White signed a reserve/future contract with the Seahawks on Thursday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

The wide receiver appeared in two regular-season games for Seattle in 2025, playing on 13 offensive snaps and nine special-teams snaps. He did not record a catch. White was a seventh-round pick of the team in 2025.

Ricky White
Seattle Seahawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ricky White See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ricky White See More
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 9 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
NFL
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 9 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
101 days ago
2025 Dynasty Rookie Rankings: Top 85 NFL Prospects
NFL
2025 Dynasty Rookie Rankings: Top 85 NFL Prospects
Author Image
Mario Puig
288 days ago
2025 NFL Draft: Fantasy Winners & Losers from Day 3
NFL
2025 NFL Draft: Fantasy Winners & Losers from Day 3
Author Image
Dan Marcus
291 days ago
NFL Draft: Final Pre-Draft Dynasty Top 100
NFL
NFL Draft: Final Pre-Draft Dynasty Top 100
Author Image
Mario Puig
317 days ago
Best Ball Rankings: NFL Combine Preview of 2025 NFL Rookie Class
NFL
Best Ball Rankings: NFL Combine Preview of 2025 NFL Rookie Class
Author Image
Dan Marcus
351 days ago