Ricky White News: Sticking with Seattle
White signed a reserve/future contract with the Seahawks on Thursday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.
The wide receiver appeared in two regular-season games for Seattle in 2025, playing on 13 offensive snaps and nine special-teams snaps. He did not record a catch. White was a seventh-round pick of the team in 2025.
