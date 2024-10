Dowdle has an illness and now is considered questionable for Sunday's game at San Francisco.

Dowdle led the Cowboys backfield during the first six contests of the season, averaging 12.5 touches for 62.8 yards from scrimmage per game while scoring two TDs through the air. With Dowdle's status now up in the air for Week 8, Ezekiel Elliott, Dalvin Cook and Deuce Vaughn are the other running backs on the team's roster.