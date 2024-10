Dowdle (illness) isn't expected to play Sunday night against the 49ers, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Official confirmation of Dowdle's absence will come when the Cowboys release their inactive list, but any fantasy managers relying on Dowdle can start lining up a replacement. In Dowdle's absence, Ezekiel Elliott, Deuce Vaughn and Dalvin Cook -- who was elevated from the practice squad Saturday -- will comprise Dallas' backfield.