Dowdle (illness) is listed as inactive Sunday at San Francisco.

As Dowdle arrived at Levi's Stadium, he was diagnosed with an illness and deemed questionable to suit up Week 8. With Dowdle's lack of availability confirmed Sunday, the Cowboys backfield will be composed of Ezekiel Elliott, Dalvin Cook and Deuce Vaughn. Elliott seems like the best bet to be the team's leading runner, but Cook and Vaughn will be on hand for any reps that linger.